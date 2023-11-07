FATHER KILLS DAUGHTER

A 9 year-old Shamva girl was on Saturday beaten to death by her father over social meals, popularly known as ‘mahumbwe’.

Ropafadzo Meki was reported to have taken some mealie-meal and cooking oil from home and used it for social meals with her friends.

Her father Sinalence Kufandirori, 35, hit her with a switch all over her body and then took her to a self-proclaimed prophetic healer where she passed on upon arrival.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“Police in Shamva have arrested a man in connection with a case of murder at Maxton Farm.

“The child died on the way to a local self-proclaimed prophetic healer in the area,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. H Metro





