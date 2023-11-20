EX MINISTER NAILS MARRY MUBAIWA

FORMER Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro, yesterday told a Harare court that whenever Marry Mubaiwa walked into the ward in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was admitted, he would be fit but when she walked out, he would be unconscious and obtunded.

Dr Mangwiro said this while being cross examined by Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

He said the complainant’s health condition would start deteriorating each time he was brought back to his house.

“Each time we took the complainant out of the country for medication he would come back home well and he would start deteriorating when he got home”.

Dr Mangwiro said Mubaiwa would order everyone out of the hospital ward and at one point, she refused to take the complainant to hospital but instead opted to take him to a hotel.

“I told her it was dangerous and she said the complainant wanted to rest,” said Dr Mangwiro.

Ms Mtetwa said her client harboured no intentions of killing the complainant but Dr Mangwiro insisted that Mubaiwa had sinister intentions.

Dr Mangwiro said he once requested for a closed circuit television (CCTV) system to be put in the room where the Vice president was so that they could ascertain what was happening.

He said he would give daily updates to the President on the Vice President’s condition.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband by unplugging his life support system in a South African hospital.






