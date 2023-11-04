ED PROMOTES FIVE COLONELS

Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted five Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Colonels, including a female, to the rank of Brigadier-General with effect from October 14.

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act, which empowers him to promote officers on the advice of the Minister of Defence acting on the recommendation of the Commander of the ZNA or Air Force.

The five new Brigadier Generals are Maxwell Masuku, Christopher Rangwana, Lloyd Mutsvangwa, Godfrey Mutsadyanga and Lydia Mambondiani.

Brigadier-General Mambondiani broke barriers by becoming the youngest female officer and first cadet trained female to reach the rank in the history of the Zimbabwe National Army.

Conferring new insignia of rank on the promoted officers, Commander ZNA Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe said the promotions were a true testimony of hard work and loyalty.

Lt Gen Sanyatwe called on the new general officers to remain exemplary, proficient and effective in the discharge of duties as their elevation had come with increased responsibilities.

“Today marks a major milestone achievement in your illustrious careers as signified by this promotion to the general status which came through a thorough and exhaustive assessment. It is beyond doubt that your commitment and consistence in serving the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the nation at large has resulted in this special recognition,” he said. Herald





