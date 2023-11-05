DATA PRICES STILL LOW IN ZIM, SAYS GOVT

The 100 percent tariff increases approved by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will still see Zimbabweans enjoying cheaper data compared to the regional cost, a Cabinet minister has said.

Potraz earlier this week approved a 100 percent industry-wide Zimbabwe dollar tariff increase with effect from 1 November 2023.

Service packages that are denominated in United States dollars will not be adjusted as the currency has remained relatively stable.

Those service providers who adjust their US dollar denominated service packages will be charging unapproved tariffs and will be liable to a fine. Potraz said the upward review of data tariffs was in response to a 528.14 cost increase in providing telecommunication services in the local currency.

In an interview, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said despite the increase, Zimbabwe still had the cheapest data tariffs in the region.

“Consumers are saying the new prices are too high. But as a country, our charges are on the low side compared to the region. We are trying to ensure that at least telecommunications operators will be able to provide an efficient service while consumers also get efficient and reliable service.

We need to continuously engage with telecommunication providers so that we agree on something that is favourable for both of them,” she said.

An out of bundle tariff of ZWL$14 930, which translates to US$3.21 per GB at the September 2023 official exchange rate, while the Southern African Development Community (Sadc ) average is US$4.60. — New Ziana.





