COURT INTERPRETER NABBED FOR EXTORTION

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) detectives have arrested a court interpreter who allegedly extorted money from a convict who was seeking an extension of time to pay restitution after being convicted of theft of trust property.

Aaron Chikuni (36) is expected to appear in court tomorrow to answer to charges of extortion.

ZACC Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the arrest of Chikuni during an entrapment at the Harare Magistrates Courts.

“I confirm that Mr Aaron Chikuni (36), employed by JSC as a court interpreter was arrested on November 7, 2023 by Zacc on allegations of extortion after demanding money so that he could ensure a favourable outcome from a magistrate who was going to preside over a case involving the complainant. He will be appearing in court November 9, 2023.”

The set up stemmed from the complaint of extortion by Patricia Ruzawi who was appearing before Harare magistrate Ms Caroline Matanga seeking an extension for time to pay restitution in a case she was convicted of theft of trust property and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service, plus restitution. Herald