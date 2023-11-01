HOSP SUPERINTENDENT ARRESTED

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday arrested Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Collet John Mawire on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

He appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrates Court yesterday where he was granted US$300 bail coupled with various conditions.

Mawire, who be back in court on the 29th of this month, was ordered to surrender his passport, to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chinhoyi every two weeks and to reside at his given address.

The court heard sometime in 2021, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital sought to procure a 500 EX HT Expandable PABX machine which was then valued at more than

$2 million.

It is also alleged that to fast-track the process, Mawire authorised a request for quotations knowing that the value involved was way above the required threshold.

Investigations by ZACC revealed that Mawire approved a payment of the said amount and his co-accused (name not supplied) proceeded to use the request without approval or exemption from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

Mawire was represented by Mr Fortune Murisi of Murisi Law Firm. Herald





