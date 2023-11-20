CHIWENGA'S SISTER-IN-LAW DIES OF CANCER

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has expressed sadness at the loss of his sister-in-law and wife to his elder brother, Mrs Shelter Makarichi-Chiwenga.

Mrs Makarichi-Chiwenga died in the early hours of Saturday after being diagnosed with cancer and was buried in Hwedza yesterday.

She was wife to VP Chiwenga’s elder brother, Mr Onisimo Makarichi-Chiwenga, and is survived by five children and several grandchildren.

Speaking after the burial yesterday, VP Chiwenga said his late sister-in-law was a pillar of strength in the family.

“The loss is quite devastating in that my sister-in-law, who is wife to my eldest brother has passed on.

“She was not only the most senior daughter-in-law in the Chiwenga family, but she was the comforter for everyone in the family.

“To make matters worse, we only discovered that she was suffering from cancer too late. Had we known earlier we would have helped her to beat the illness, but we only got to know when the cancer was already in advanced stage, in stage four.

“There was very little we could do and she lost the battle. We are quite devastated and may her dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said VP Chiwenga.Herald





