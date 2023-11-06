AGRITEX OFFICIAL STEALS PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS, FLEES

AN Agritex official is on the run after allegedly stealing Presidential Inputs.

In a statement on X Twitter, police said Mugove Matemera stole inputs which were being distributed in Mashonaland West province at Saruwe farming area.

The incident occurred on 1 November 2023 at Railway 21, Selous. Police appealed for information that may lead to his arrest following the recovery of the inputs.

“Police in Saruwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Mugove Matemera who is being sought in connection with theft of Presidential inputs which occurred at Railway 21, Selous on 01/11/23.”

“The suspect, who is an Agritex official, stole the inputs which were being distributed in Saruwe farming area comprising, 26 X 50 kg Compound D fertilizer, 8 X 50 kg top dressing, 24 X 10 kg maize seed and 7 X 10 kg soya beans seed.”

“The police have since recovered the stolen Presidential inputs. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.