TSHABANGU : CHAMISA LETTER IS FAKE

SengezoTshabangu’s spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni yesterday disowned a letter that was circulating on social media claiming that he had also expelled Chamisa from the party.

The letter claimed that Chamisa had been expelled for personalising the party, among other accusations.

“It’s a fake letter, there is nothing truthful about it. Those are people trying to be mischievous for nothing,” Phugeni said.

Chamisa launched the CCC in January last year after being elbowed out of the MDC Alliance by Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora went on to grab the party headquarters, symbols and emblems from him.

The CCC has not held a congress to elect a substantive leadership since its formation.

human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa also staged a solo demonstration in Harare against the MPs’ recalls.

She held a placard written, “Tshabangu, respect our vote” during her protest.

“I did it to ease the anger that was bottling inside me,” Mtetwa told NewsDay yesterday.

“The recalls are an insult to the people of Bulawayo. Their right has been taken by one person. For Mudenda, a lawyer, it’s an embarrassment to the law profession. He disregarded the dictates of the law and acted in favour of political machinations.”

Mudenda said he could not comment on the matter outside Parliament.

He said: “I don’t discuss these issues over the phone. You better check Hansard for my position on this issue.” Herald









