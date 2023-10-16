THIEVES RAID CIO MEMBER'S HOUSE, STEAL US$420

Magistrate Vavariro Gavi has sentenced Liberty Underson Dhliwayo (22) to four years in jail for stealing cash and valuables worth US$830 from a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) member.

Magistrate Gavi suspended six months of the sentence and a further six will be suspended should Dhliwayo restitute Arsen Mutewo US$630 before December 15, 2023.

Circumstances are that on December 26, 2022, in the afternoon, Dhliwayo and an accomplice only identified as Obby hatched a plan to steal from Mutewo’s place of residence.

They gained entry into his quarters through an open bedroom window and stole a blue TCL tablet cell phone, HP 320 laptop, khaki Chino trousers, small black bag and US$420 and went away unnoticed.

The two shared the money and valuables. Dhliwayo sold the TCL tablet to Takudzwa Chigaro for ZAR 800. Mutewo recovered the tablet and investigations led to the arrest of Dhliwayo.

Tawanda Chigavazira prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror