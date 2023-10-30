OUR CARS ARE BEING ABUSED : ZANU PF

Zanu PF is now installing tracking systems of all party vehicles and those assigned these vehicles breaking road and safety regulations, or trying to bully their way through a tollgate without paying, or engaged in other activity that goes against the policy for servant leadership, will have their vehicles withdrawn.

The warning was given at the just ended 20th Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference, held in Gweru, by the party’s chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also serves as Zimbabwe’s Minister of Defence.

This comes following reports that some members of the party had been abusing their membership to solicit for exemption from paying bills such as toll fees.

In her remarks, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said all party members should be at the forefront demonstrating themselves as law abiding citizens. Those found wanting would face the full wrath of the law and party.

President Mnangagwa, she said, had not accorded them vehicle benefits so that they would abuse them and bring the party into disrepute.

“Respecting rules and regulations of the party is important. There are those of you who arrive at tollgates with every evidence that they are Zanu PF members and say we are Zanu PF members so we should be exempted from paying. That kind of indiscipline is shameful and it does not reflect well on the President.

“When you are given party vehicles you should be law abiding and be exemplary showing that you are truly a Zanu PF member,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri called party members to order saying instead of being reckless they should be propagating party and Government policies. Party vehicles would now have tracking systems installed hence those found on the wrong side will face the repercussions of their actions.

“We see you over-speeding in these cars and some of you are even using them for planting purposes. President Mnangagwa gave you these cars to do party work and further party interests. Your party cars will now have tracking systems so if you are found on the wrong side that car will be withdrawn from you,” she said.

President Mnangagwa is already on record and continues to preach uprightness and servant leadership by all and sundry for the sole benefit of Zimbabwe’s development.

“Going forward, I urge the party to assume a greater sense of responsibility and renewed resolve towards providing the requisite leadership, guidance and support for the speedy implementation of policies, programmes and projects.

“Our ruling ZANU PF party must fully exercise the mandate entrusted on us to drive the success and prosperity of our nation. Herald











