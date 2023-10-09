I'M A COP : DRUG DEALER JAILED

A DRUG dealerwho was found with 10,6 grammes of cocaine and pretended to be a police officer to evade arrest has been sentenced to an effective nine months in prison for the drugs and fined US$200 for impersonation and resisting arrest.
Stephen Muzengeza (37) was convicted of three counts of
unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, impersonation of a police officer and
resisting arrest by Harare magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo.
For drugs possession, he was sentenced to nine months in
jail. For the other two charges he was fined US$100 (or three months) for each
charge.
The State led by Ms Mandirasa Chigumira proved that on
March 17 at around 2pm, CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that
Muzengeza was moving around in greater Harare supplying cocaine using different
vehicles.
The next day at around 2:22pm, the detectives lured
Muzengeza to corner Sam Nujoma Street and Leonid Brezhnev Avenue in the Harare
Avenues, purporting to be potential buyers.
He arrived driving a Mazda CX vehicle without registration
numbers, disembarked and approached the detectives who were seated in their
vehicle.
The detectives then introduced themselves and requested to
search him for dangerous drugs, but Muzengeza identified himself to the
detectives as a fellow police officer stationed at CID Homicide Harare and
declared that he could not be searched since he was a police officer.
The detectives insisted that they still needed to search
him and arrested him after a protracted scuffle.
Upon arrest, he failed to produce his Zimbabwe Republic
Police identity card and further checks also proved that he was not a police
officer. Herald
