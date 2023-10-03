HRE MAN DETAINS, RAPES MINOR FOR THREE DAYS

A BUDIRIRO man is on the run for allegedly detaining and repeatedly raping a minor at his house for three days.
The man, only identified as Tinotenda, is said to have
taken advantage of the 11-year-old predicament after she fled and hid from her
raging mother, who wanted to beat her up for dropping a tin into a water well.
Tinotenda detained the minor from September 7-10 and
repeatedly raped her.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case.
“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the
arrest of a Budiriro man for raping a minor,” said Insp Chakanza.
“On September 30, the complainant disclosed to her mother
that she was raped by the accused person.
“The minor was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
Family Support Clinic for medical examination.”
In another rape involving a minor, police arrested Alexio
Chaco (22) of Kuwadzana Extension for raping a 10-year-old student when she was
five in 2017.
The girl and Alexio stayed at the same house in 2017, and
he would call her to his bedroom and rape her when her mother was asleep.
The matter came to light last month when the girl learnt
about sexual abuse and harassment at school.
She then revealed her 2017 ordeal to her mother leading to
Alexio’s arrest. H Metro
