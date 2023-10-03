HRE MAN DETAINS, RAPES MINOR FOR THREE DAYS

A BUDIRIRO man is on the run for allegedly detaining and repeatedly raping a minor at his house for three days.

The man, only identified as Tinotenda, is said to have taken advantage of the 11-year-old predicament after she fled and hid from her raging mother, who wanted to beat her up for dropping a tin into a water well.

Tinotenda detained the minor from September 7-10 and repeatedly raped her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a Budiriro man for raping a minor,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On September 30, the complainant disclosed to her mother that she was raped by the accused person.

“The minor was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Family Support Clinic for medical examination.”

In another rape involving a minor, police arrested Alexio Chaco (22) of Kuwadzana Extension for raping a 10-year-old student when she was five in 2017.

The girl and Alexio stayed at the same house in 2017, and he would call her to his bedroom and rape her when her mother was asleep.

The matter came to light last month when the girl learnt about sexual abuse and harassment at school.

She then revealed her 2017 ordeal to her mother leading to Alexio’s arrest. H Metro