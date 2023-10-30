FOUR JUVENILES DROWN WHILE SWIMMING

Princess FOUR juveniles drowned while swimming in two separate incidents in Hwange and Nkayi districts in Matabeleland North, police have confirmed.

In the first incident, three minors Blessing Tshuma (8), Thandolwenkosi Tshuma (8) and Nkosilamandla Tshuma (4) all from Mafuka village under Chief Madliwa area in Nkayi drowned last Thursday in a well dug by villagers on the bank of Kana River.

In the second incident, Princess Kwibisa (17) of Change village under Chief Nekatambe in Hwange drowned in a pool on Lukosi River while trying to save her eight-year-old sibling who was drowning while swimming. The incident happened on Sunday.

Princess, a pupil at Lukosi Secondary School failed to rescue her sibling as she could not swim and another juvenile aged 16 who was in their company, managed to rescue the eight-year-old.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Glory Banda confirmed both incidents.

“Three juveniles drowned after they dived into a well along Kana River in Gwelutshena on 26 October. On the fateful day, the three went to play in the river where they usually played and did not return home,” he said.

“Villagers formed a search party to look for the three juveniles, but the attempt was fruitless as it got dark before they could locate them. They continued the following day and discovered one body floating on water in the well.”

Insp Banda said villagers managed to retrieve the body. They used buckets to scoop water from the well and found the other two bodies trapped in the mud two metres deep in the well.

“In a similar incident, Princess Kwibisa (17), drowned on Lukosi River on 19 October. The deceased, her sibling aged 9 and a friend aged 16 went fishing in Lukosi River. The sibling entered the water to swim and started sinking,” he said.

“In an effort to save her sibling, Princess dived into the water but also failed to swim and started drowning. Seeing that the two were in danger, they dived into the water and managed to rescue the nine-year-old girl while Princess failed to make it.”

Police attended both scenes and took the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem.

“As police, we urge the public not to attempt to cross flooded rivers and they should also be on the lookout for their children to avoid such incidents, particularly now that we are in the rainy season,” he said. Chronicle