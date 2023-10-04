EXPLOITED TEACHERS DEMAND INVIGILATION CONTRACTS

TEACHERS have demanded contracts to invigilate the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) final examinations.
In a letter addressed to Zimsec, the Amalgamated Rural
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said the Primary and Secondary Education
Ministry employees and its affiliates should offer them contracts.
“By signing contracts with teachers specifically for
invigilation, Zimsec will establish a clear understanding of the expectations
and the responsibilities involved in this role,” Artuz argued.
“This will help ensure that teachers are adequately
compensated for their extra efforts and time dedicated to invigilating exams.
Moreover, having a formal agreement in place will provide a legal framework
that protects both parties’ rights and obligations.”
Artuz president Obert Masaraure said the examinations body
should stop exploiting teachers.
“Teachers are being exploited and Zimsec is not
remunerating the teachers for their invigilation efforts,” he said. “We had
held several meetings with Zimsec on this issue, but nothing has come out.
“Now we are having a situation whereby teachers are no
longer willing to invigilate as long as they are not sure whether they are
going to be paid.”
Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana
Ndoro, said invigilation was part of teachers’ official duties, hence they
should not demand extra payments.
“It’s part of the teachers’ job description to invigilate
from the Public Service Commission point of view. So briefly, it is part of
their role to invigilate,” Ndoro said.
Teachers have often clashed with Zimsec and the Education
ministry over non-payment of invigilation fees. Newsday
