CAR SMUGGLERS LAVISH LIFESTYLE LAID BARE

TINASHE Kanda, who spent a week in custody accused of being part of a cartel which was smuggling cars from South Africa into this country, has a digital footprint that shows a life he lives in the luxury lane.
It’s a life of flying business class and holidays on some
of the world’s exotic beaches.
Kanda is one of the car dealers’ who were arrested in a
case in which he is accused of smuggling vehicles and illegally placing
registration plates linked to the President’s Office to evade taxes and toll
fees.
The 41-year-old appeared before a Harare magistrate last
week, along with his accomplices, Brian Matongo (41) and Elvis Jieman (38),
facing fraud charges.
They were granted US$1000 bail each after spending almost a
week in custody.
Focus has shifted to their lifestyles and Tinashe’s digital
footprint shows that he is a man who lives large and has not been shy from
showing it.
He has also been showering his wife with gifts.
On May 1, 2019, he told his social media friends that he
had bought a Mercedes Benz for his wife just to thank her for being a good
partner.
He said he believes that a good wife deserves a car every
two years.
Tinashe posted on his Facebook page:
“A good wife deserves a new car every two years. Thank you
for being patient with me Monalisa Zuze Kanda.”
The message was accompanied by a picture of a white
Mercedes Benz.
Some of his pictures show him and his wife in the business
class of a plane.
There are also pictures of the couple enjoying each other’s
company at a beach. H Metro
