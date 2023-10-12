COP ATTACKED, ROBBED IN MUSHIKASHIKA

A POLICEMAN was on Saturday attacked and forced to surrender his identity particulars and cash in a mushikashika driven by robbers.

Constable Vincent Munyuki (37) of the Police Protection Unit Transport was assaulted and robbed.

He had boarded a white Toyota Wish at Copacabana rank, intending to go to Newlands.

Police chiefs have been warning members of the public against using mushikashika.

Inside the car were six occupants, including the driver.

When the vehicle took off, the driver changed course and drove to Margolis Plaza along Kaguvi Street.

The six told Cst Munyuki that they were robbers and demanded all his valuables.

He refused to surrender.

This resulted in the robbers assaulting him.

They searched his pockets and stole a Spark 10c cellphone and wallet containing US$30 and his national and police identity cards.

The robbers then pushed him out of their car and drove away.

He sustained a bruised mouth.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a robbery involving mushikashika,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Commuters are urged to avoid boarding mushikashika since they are being used in committing crimes,” he said. H Metro





