CCTV NABS THIEVING ZINARA WORKERS

TWO Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) cashiers who allegedly hired a technician and installed an illegal boom override system at Shamva tollgate were last week dragged to court facing fraud charges.
David Mupanganyemba (46) and Grace Tevera (22), who were
charged together with the technician Patson Tavengwa (54), were remanded in
custody to today for bail ruling.
Zinara is being represented by Tawanda Marenga, who is its
risk and loss control manager.
According to court papers, on July 18 this year, the
accused together with other Zinara employees based at Eskbank Tollgate along
Harare-Bindura Road, who are still at large, connived to steal from their
employer.
The accused engaged Tavengwa to illegally install a boom
override system which would by-pass the normal operating system, thereby
receiving tolling funds from motorists and converting the money to own use.
On July 20, the Zinara risk and loss control department
discovered the offence through CCTV footage and filed a police report.
Investigations established that the boom override
installations were fitted without the knowledge and consent of the company and
also without the knowledge of the system provider 10-10 Technologies [Pvt)
Limited.
On July 26, a team from CID Commercial Crimes proceeded to
10-10 Technologies (Pvt] Limited who confirmed that they had not authorised the
installation of the boom override system at any tollgate under their control.
CCTV footage showing accused persons committing the offence
was retrieved as evidence.
Total value prejudiced to the complainant is yet to be
established. Newsday
