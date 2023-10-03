CCTV NABS THIEVING ZINARA WORKERS

TWO Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) cashiers who allegedly hired a technician and installed an illegal boom override system at Shamva tollgate were last week dragged to court facing fraud charges.

David Mupanganyemba (46) and Grace Tevera (22), who were charged together with the technician Patson Tavengwa (54), were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

Zinara is being represented by Tawanda Marenga, who is its risk and loss control manager.

According to court papers, on July 18 this year, the accused together with other Zinara employees based at Eskbank Tollgate along Harare-Bindura Road, who are still at large, connived to steal from their employer.

The accused engaged Tavengwa to illegally install a boom override system which would by-pass the normal operating system, thereby receiving tolling funds from motorists and converting the money to own use.

On July 20, the Zinara risk and loss control department discovered the offence through CCTV footage and filed a police report.

Investigations established that the boom override installations were fitted without the knowledge and consent of the company and also without the knowledge of the system provider 10-10 Technologies [Pvt) Limited.

On July 26, a team from CID Commercial Crimes proceeded to 10-10 Technologies (Pvt] Limited who confirmed that they had not authorised the installation of the boom override system at any tollgate under their control.

CCTV footage showing accused persons committing the offence was retrieved as evidence.

Total value prejudiced to the complainant is yet to be established. Newsday