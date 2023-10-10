10 YEARS FOR STEALING RAILWAY LINE BARS

Harare Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure has slapped a Harare man with a mandatory 10-year jail term after convicting him of stealing railway line bars.

Prosecutor Mrs Belinda Chimuka told the court that on 14 September 2023, National Railways of Zimbabwe loss control officers were on duty doing some routine patrols along the NRZ railway line.

The court heard that upon approaching beat 3 and 4, loss control officers noticed Muzika and his accomplice removing components from the railway line.

They approached the duo and upon realising that they had been seen, the accomplice fled leaving behind Muzika who was then arrested after the security officers called for reinforcement as he was resisting before he fled from the scene of the crime.

The loss control officers then realised that it was Muzika who had removed the stretcher bar, point lever and coach screw from the railway line which they recovered as exhibits.

The total value of the stolen items is USD$180 and it was recovered. Herald