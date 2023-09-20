WOMAN WHO TIED UP TODDLER RELEASED

THE Eastview woman, who assaulted and tied her sister’s 18-month-old baby to a wardrobe in a locked room whenever she left the house, was on Monday released and the toddler was handed back to her mother.
Brenda Gwiriri (18) was arrested on Sunday for assaulting
and tying the toddler to a wardrobe with a cellphone cable charger while doing
her errands.
She has released after spending one night in police holding
cells.
A meeting was held at the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) where
Brenda was released and the baby girl handed back to her mother, Sibongile
Nyambayo.
“I was freed and the baby is now with her mother,” said
Brenda. She went to Chitungwiza fearing neighbours, who were baying for her
blood for battering the tot, would attack her.
Sibongile confirmed reuniting with her daughter, saying she
was on her way back to Mutare.
“I took the child and am on my way back to Mutare,” she
said
The baby’s father, Owen Mandeya, told H-Metro that when he
arrived at Mabvuku Police Station, the baby had already been collected by
Sibongile.
“I found her gone with the child and I do not know how the
baby ended up in Brenda’s hands,” said Owen. H Metro
