WOMAN WHO TIED UP TODDLER RELEASED



THE Eastview woman, who assaulted and tied her sister’s 18-month-old baby to a wardrobe in a locked room whenever she left the house, was on Monday released and the toddler was handed back to her mother.

Brenda Gwiriri (18) was arrested on Sunday for assaulting and tying the toddler to a wardrobe with a cellphone cable charger while doing her errands.

She has released after spending one night in police holding cells.

A meeting was held at the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) where Brenda was released and the baby girl handed back to her mother, Sibongile Nyambayo.

“I was freed and the baby is now with her mother,” said Brenda. She went to Chitungwiza fearing neighbours, who were baying for her blood for battering the tot, would attack her.

Sibongile confirmed reuniting with her daughter, saying she was on her way back to Mutare.

“I took the child and am on my way back to Mutare,” she said

The baby’s father, Owen Mandeya, told H-Metro that when he arrived at Mabvuku Police Station, the baby had already been collected by Sibongile.

“I found her gone with the child and I do not know how the baby ended up in Brenda’s hands,” said Owen. H Metro