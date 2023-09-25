VIC FALLS MAYOR ELECTED UNOPPOSED

VICTORIA Falls councillors yesterday unanimously elected Clr Prince Thuso Dilelihle Moyo as the city’s new mayor and Clr Lungile Nyoni as his deputy.

The election of the two follows last week’s meeting, which turned chaotic after residents disrupted the process as they acused the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa of dictatorial tendencies and seeking to impose foreign candidates ahead of locals.

Eleven elected councillors and three Women’s Quota representatives that make up the Victoria Falls City Council had convened a full council meeting in the boardroom to elect a new mayor and deputy when scores of residents that attended the meeting demanded the process be stopped.

They accused Mr Chamisa of imposing candidates, claiming Bulawayo deputy mayor Mr Donaldson Mabutho, who was in the resort city, had been sent with a directive for councillors to vote Ward 1 councillor Ephias Mambume as mayor and Clr Priscilla Mhlanga of Ward 8 as his deputy.

During yesterday’s meeting, Clr Moyo of Ward 7 and Clr Nyoni of Ward 3 were elected unopposed, putting an end to power struggles that had rocked the resort city’s council chambers

Nine elected and two Women’s Quota CCC councillors initially stayed away from the planned council meeting in the morning yesterday as they were understood to be locked in a closed-door meeting with the party’s Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda and other local senior leaders caucusing on the election.

The opposition party’s national leadership had maintained its position on its preferred candidate prompting councillors to caucus and eventually agreeing on a position.

The city has 11 elected councillors, 10 of them from CCC and one independent as well as three Women’s Quota representatives.

Clr Moyo, the youngest among councillors, is making a return for a second term in council following his election for the first time in 2018.

A former pupil at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls, Cllr Moyo holds a diploma in business management. He is also a managing director of Platform Trading and Fruit and Vegetable Market.

Clr Moyo vowed to address perennial water challenges and to clean the city so that it realises its vision of becoming a smart green city and tourism destination of choice.

“I want to thank the outgoing mayor Somveli Dlamini, councillors, the town clerk Ronnie Dube and management for the great strides made so far in Victoria Falls, especially as we want to ensure that the city grows to attain its goal to be a smart green city,” he said.

“One of the greatest challenges of the city is water. We want to work with management and Victoria Falls stakeholders to address this problem bedevilling our city.”

Clr Moyo said he will ensure the completion of the city’s US$4 million water, sanitation and hygiene project that is underway.

He implored political parties and candidates in the recent harmonised elections to rid the city of election campaign material.Chronicle