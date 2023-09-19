UNI STUDENT KILLS NEWBORN, DUMPS FOETUS AS GARBAGE

A 20-year-old Chinhoyi University of Technology student has been arrested for killing her newly-born baby.

Tabeth Manunure is reported to have wrapped the baby and put it in a satchel and gave it to council refuse workers as garbage.

One of the refuse workers opened the satchel and found the dead foetus inside and reported the matter to the police, leading to Manunure’s arrest.

Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, said:

“It’s an offence to willingly cause the death of a newly-born child and the law will not spare them.” H Metro

