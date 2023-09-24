PICK N PAY SERIAL SHOPLIFTER CAUGHT ON CCTV IS JAILED

A SERIAL shoplifter who stole an assortment of groceries worth over $700 000 on different occasions at a TM Pick N Pay Supermarket in Bulawayo has been sentenced to an effective one year in jail after he was caught on CCTV camera.

Blessed Makumbe (32) from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo pleaded not guilty to six counts of theft but was convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa last Thursday.

He was sentenced to two years in jail of which six months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant. A further six months were suspended for five years on condition that Makumbe does not within that period commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Joseph Rugara said on September 1 at around 7.35pm, Makumbe walked into TM Pick N Pay Supermarket located along Fife Street between Leopold Takawira Avenue and 8th Avenue in the city centre.

“The accused proceeded to the shelves where he picked two sets of 6-piece tablespoons, and hid them under his jacket before he walked out of the shop without paying for the items,” he said.

The court heard that on 20 September 2023 at around 7:42pm, the accused went back to the same shop and stole another two sets of 6-piece tablespoons and left the shop without being noticed.

“On 30 September at around 7.41pm, the accused went to TM Pick N Pay Supermarket situated along Fife Street between Leopold Takawira Avenue and 8th Avenue in Bulawayo where he stole two sets of 6 piece tablespoons, hid them under his clothes and exited the Supermarket without paying for them,” said Mr Rugara.

Makumbe returned to the same shop during the same month and stole eight packs of polony and left without being noticed.

Makumbe stole two sets of stainless steel utensils from a Bulawayo supermarket, hiding them under his clothes before trying to leave without paying. He was apprehended by security staff, who recovered the stolen goods.

During the same month at around 7.37pm, Makumbe went to the same supermarket and picked two sets of 6-piece stainless steel tablespoons, hid them under his clothes, and tried to exit the shop without paying, but this time, he ran out of luck after his movements were captured on CCTV camera.

Security guards manning the exit point were alerted and upon searching Makumbe, they recovered the stolen items and he was apprehended and handed to the police leading to his arrest. Makumbe led police to his house and all the stolen items valued at $715 O74 were recovered. Chronicle