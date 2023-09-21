NEW MINISTER TO DECIDE ON CALA

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo yesterday said that the fate of the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) will be known at the end of the month when the findings of the recent public hearings are made public.

CALA is a revolution from the traditional knowledge-based final examination model to a competency-based profile evaluation for Grade Seven, O-Level and A-Level learners.

Under CALA pupils are supposed to carry out projects and tasks in schools, which will constitute 30 percent of their coursework for the final examination under the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) for each subject.

In May, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education called on stakeholders to give their input over the CALA issue.

The hearings were held on May 23 and 24 with every school used as a consultation centre.

During the curriculum review consultations, some parents and guardians said CALA should continue while others said learners from low-income families could not afford it contrary to its principle of inclusivity.

Addressing pupils, teachers and stakeholders attending the official opening of the 3rd National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festival (NASSAF) at Chaplin High School in Gweru yesterday, Minister Moyo said members of the public had the right to air their views on CALA.

NASSAF is meant to showcase the products of the new curriculum. It also seeks to develop the enormous reservoir of talents and gifts that learners are endowed with, which is key to the country’s sustainable socio-economic development.

“As you are all aware, the Curriculum Framework for Primary and Secondary Education ran its full cycle from September 2015 to September 2022 and is now under review. I take this opportunity to thank all the parents, the pupils themselves, stakeholders and partners in education who took their time to attend the consultative meetings that were held to gather their vviews on the transformation of our curriculum to meet the industrial and other social imperatives for national development,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the ministry has hired a team of consultants to assist in sifting through and synthesizing the data in order to review and update the curriculum in line with the wishes of the citizens.

“The Government engaged the parents and stakeholders to make submissions on what they were taught in schools and I am sure parents and stakeholders did make submissions. We are overwhelmed with phone calls from people who want to know the fate of CALA,” he said.

“They want to know whether or not it is going to be discontinued and that response lies on the report that will be ready for public consumption at the end of the month. The fate of CALA lies in the data that was collected. This evidence from the process will inform the decision on the curriculum for the next seven-year cycle.”

Turning to NASSAF, Minister Moyo said the event is in line with the approach to Heritage-based 21st-century education.

“We are talking about 21st-century education. We are looking beyond the theory and the traditional knowledge-based education system of the past. The 21st-century education adds the dimensions of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and teamwork,” he said.

“It also adds to emotional intelligence, practical problem solving as the soft skills that make a human being productive, healthy and a general asset to his or her family, the community and the world at large.”

Minister Moyo said NASSAF is a platform for demonstrating and sharing good practices in translating theory to practice and preparing the foundation for pupils to start thinking and horning their skills to produce quality goods, products and services that make a difference both locally and internationally.

Learners are getting opportunities to showcase their skills, knowledge values, and attitudes in disciplines such as technical graphics, wood technology and design, drawing, karate, educational gymnastics, marimba, brass and electric band.

This also includes mass displays, athletics, food technology exhibitions, heritage, stone sculpture exhibitions, basketry, metal technology and design exhibitions, fish farming, contemporary dance, ICT and Olympiads.

“I have toured the displays at this event and I am impressed by what pupils have showcased in terms of technology and design, visual and performing arts, science and mathematics, Olympiads, science and agriculture exhibitions,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the innovations by learners bear testimony to the importance of the whole-of-government approach principle.

Minister Moyo said his ministry is looking at the arts as a learning area through which various talents are promoted and nurtured.

The areas include the visual and performing arts, an industry through which meaningful livelihoods and substantial revenue can be gnerated for national development.

“For example, we have seen our pupils showcasing contemporary dance, solo dance, marimba and mbira. The science component of our National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festivals is the second dimension of focus,” said Minister Moyo.

“In the realm of science, this festival offers a platform for pupils to engage in scientific inquiry and experimentation. On sport, I am reliably informed that the National Associations of Primary and Secondary School Heads platforms facilitated the uptake of track and field events as well as ball games.’

Minister Moyo said through participation in sports, pupils learn valuable attributes such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork and sportsmanship while sharpening their skills for a career in any of the sport codes.

“Our country seeks to produce enterprising young people who can translate what they have learnt through the natural sciences, humanities, technical and vocational learning areas as well as the visual and performing arts into, not only innovating products and services, but also income generating and employment creation,” he said. Herald