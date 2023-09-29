MUKUPE SEEKS TO EVICT 40 FARMERS

ZANU PF central committee member and former Finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe has renewed efforts to evict more than 40 Goromonzi farmers from Mt Olympus Chishawasha B Farm where he wants to set up a housing scheme.
The A1 farmers have been living at the farm for more than
20 years with most of them in possession of government offer letters.
The farmers, who are also Zanu PF supporters, on Wednesday
this week gathered at the farm singing and chanting slogans as they resisted
imminent eviction after Mukupe dispatched land clearing equipment to the farm.
Mukupe yesterday said everything was above board.
“That land is no longer farm land, but the government
pegged it for urban expansion. We have all the necessary papers.
“There are about 37 people who are affected and we said we
should build them four-roomed houses or [provide] cash as compensation,” he
said.
In a letter addressed to the 40 farmers dated September 14
this year, Mukupe through his lawyers Chingeya-Mandizira Legal Practitioners,
announced the looming subdivision of the area for residential purposes.
“On behalf of our client, Farmtel Private Limited, herein,
being represented by Terence Mukupe, kindly note our interest as the conveyancers
of this development.
“We wish to inform you as the current settlers of V-Gardner
that all the necessary permits for us to develop the land as approved by the
Ministry of Local Government and Public Works are in place.
“We have obtained all the necessary permits for us to
proceed with the development. As such our surveyor will commence physical
operations on the mentioned piece of land on Friday 15 September 2023. The
survey process will enable us to ascertain the affected houses, if any by the
development,” the letter read.
The lawyers reiterated that Mukupe will compensate the
farmers for their losses.
“Please note that all affected settlers will be catered for
to avoid arbitrary loss through the provision of an alternative piece of
planned land or accommodation,” the letter said.
Some of the victims this week travelled to the Zanu PF
national headquarters in Harare to register their displeasure over the looming
evictions.
A high-powered Zanu PF delegation led by Mashonaland East
provincial party chairperson Daniel Garwe is expected to descend on Chishawasha
today to resolve the impasse.
In an interview yesterday, Goromonzi North legislator Ozias
Bvute said there was hope that the farmers would remain on their land.
“The confusing part is that the farmers have legal papers
from the Lands ministry, while Mukupe is armed with papers from the Local
Government ministry. We hope that there will be favourable solutions for the
benefit of farmers,” he said.
Farmtel claims that it was allocated the farm in 2016 by
the Local Government and Public Works ministry.
Chishawasha communal lands have been the target of land
barons who have been parcelling out residential stands to homeseekers.
Farmtel Investments, was given 100ha in Chishawasha B, with
other companies reportedly belonging to political heavyweights like Nettfields
Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Mahlaba (Pvt) Ltd and Elephant Trust also getting a
piece of the 2 848,77ha farm which lies along Arcturus Road.
In 2019, Mukupe failed to evict the farmers after Zanu PF
officials intervened on their behalf. Newsday
