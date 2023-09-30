GNU WILL NEVER HAPPEN, SAYS ED

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF, which got a fresh mandate in the August 23-24 elections, will not entertain “any talk of a re-run, a Government of National Unity, or the so-called Transitional Authority”, as this “is a pipe dream that will never ever happen”, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing the 119th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF
Central Committee at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, President
Mnangagwa said those in opposition must respect the will of the people
expressed through the polls.
He said there was no constitutional basis for an election
re-run. Government, he said, was now focused on implementing programmes and
policies that are geared to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.
“The people have granted our revolutionary mass party,
Zanu-PF, yet another mandate to govern our great motherland, Zimbabwe. This is
the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their
handlers must face. Entertaining any talk of a re-run, a so-called Government
of National Unity, or Transitional Authority is a pipe dream that will never
ever happen.
“They must wake up from these delusions. The people of our
great motherland have spoken; the collective voices must be respected.
Democracy and constitutionalism reign supreme in our country.”
Zanu-PF’s success in the elections, said the President, was
as a result of unity of purpose, consistency and hard work, as well as
people-centred polices, programmes and projects.
“Informed by our message and demonstration of unity, love
and harmony, we delivered a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible
election. Together as a united people, we shamed our detractors who had wished
for division, violence and even bloodshed in our country,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said “the thunderous defeat of puppet
political parties” represented a rejection of neo-colonialism and “subjugation
by our detractors”.
“We strongly condemn the opposition who are rejecting
constitutionalism and democracy in our country by disregarding our laws,
institutions and processes. Zimbabwe, under Zanu-PF, will never be a banana
republic, ‘a free for all’.”
The ruling party is now focused on preparations of the 20th
National People’s Conference, which is expected to reflect on the policies,
programmes and projects that must be accelerated to improve the quality of life
of Zimbabweans. The Second Republic, the President added, had scored remarkable
developmental achievements in various sectors of the economy.
He urged the party to mobilise and actively participate in
the rural industrialisation programme. Food security at household and national
levels, he said, had been sustained through interventions such as the
Pfumvudza/Intwasa and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme.
President Mnangagwa said the mining and transport sectors
also continue to register significant growth.
Government now intends to prioritise and scale up the
provision of accessible and affordable social services such as quality healthcare,
education, clean water and sanitation, decent housing and waste management.
Outstanding infrastructure development projects will be
“quickly completed” and new projects will be rolled out in all provinces.
“I am aware that the state of some road networks in the
various provinces need attention. These will be attended to,” he said.
He called on members of the Central Committee, as the
highest decision-making body of the party outside Congress, to nurture a
culture of open, frank, objective and factual discussions to enhance
operational efficiency and effectiveness.
“Party business, policies, programmes and activities must
be undertaken with the big-picture and long-term projections in mind, beyond
Vision 2030. Informed by the lessons and experiences of the last five years, it
is important that we drive continuity of the people-centred development
revolution.”
Party supporters, he added, must be mobilised towards
taking ownership of national development.
“Government is a product of the party. As such, we should
continue to guide Government as it implements our party policies and programmes
for the betterment of livelihoods of all Zimbabweans. The Central Committee
should provide the requisite strategic leadership. We expect you, as the
highest decision-making body outside Congress, to give direction and
superintend over the achievement of the set national development aspirations
and targets. More must be done in areas of under-performance to accelerate
equalised development and a shared prosperous future across all communities.”
The party and its Central Committee must always listen to
the people and address their needs, said the President.
“Zanu-PF remains the only party implementing sound policies
to transform, modernise and industrialise our country for the benefit of all
our people, leaving no one and no place behind.” Sunday Mail
