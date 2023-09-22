HARD OF HEARING HUBBY : WIFE SNEAKS LOVER INTO BEDROOM

A cunning Nyanga man who sneaked into a couple’s bedroom
and shared the same bed with them mistook his lover’s husband for her and
caressed his private parts.
James
When they appeared before Acting Chief Saunyama’s court
last week on Friday, the husband, James Makore, said he only got to know that
his wife, Euna Vhere, was enjoying quality time with another man on their
matrimonial bed when her lover, Simbarashe Chikata, caressed his private organ
by mistake.
Makore accused Vhere and her lover of taking advantage of
his hearing impairment to enjoy quality time in his presence on countless
occasions.
Makore said when he was caressed by muscular and rough hands, he grabbed Chikata’s shirt before the intruder could escape. The shirt was brought to court as evidence.
Making her submission before the court, Vhere confirmed
that her lover mistook her husband for her and caressed his private parts.
She said Chikata thought that she was home alone, but
Makore had come back early that night.
“It is not true that Chikata and I would on many occasions
sleep on the same bed with my husband. This only happened on that particular
night because Chikata did not know that my husband was home early.
“My husband usually comes home late from his usual beer
drinking sprees, and that is why I hooked up with Chikata. When Chikata came
that particular night, he removed his clothes, got into bed and caressed my
husband. All hell broke loose,” she said.
Vhere said Makore is sexually starving her, adding that for
the past 15 years, she has been forcing him to be intimate with her.
“For the past 15 years, I have never enjoyed quality
intimacy with my husband. All his relatives know that for us to conceive our
three children, I had to force myself on him. In short, I had to rape him,
otherwise our children would not be here today.
“He just does not care about intimacy. I told my husband
the truth after he caught Chikata in our bed. I told him that he was sexually
starving me. When I approached his relatives and told them about this, they
compounded the situation by taking him to Harare where I had no access to him.
“When I visited him in Harare where he was staying with his
brother’s family, they made us sleep in separate rooms. I could not take it and
left Harare the following morning,” said Vhere.
She said she was left with no option, but to date Chikata
as he also helped her buy cement and plaster her house.
“I contributed everything towards the construction of our
family house. My husband was in Harare and when I called my brother-in-law so
that they could send me some money, they turned a deaf ear on me.
“That is how I ended up with Chikata. He also helped me to
take care of Makore’s children and build his homestead,” said Vhere.
She, however, begged her husband for forgiveness saying she
still loves Makore.
“I know I erred, and I am asking for forgiveness. I love my
husband and he knows that. It is not easy for someone in her 30s to stay for 15
years with someone who shuns her in bed,” she said.
However, Makore said it is over between him and Vhere.
He demanded three cattle as compensation from Vhere and
Chikata.
“I no longer love her. I only want my children back. She is
the one who spurns me in bed, claiming that she is tired. I have since given
her a divorce token,” he said.
Acting Chief Saunyama, however, ordered Vhere to compensate
her husband with one beast or six goats.
“If you wanted another man, you should have divorced Makore
first. What you did is bad and you should be punished,” said Acting Chief
Saunyama.
He also reprimanded Makore’s relatives for not assisting
the couple to rekindle their romance when Vhere asked for their intervention.
Manica Post
