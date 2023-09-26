FATHER RAPES DAUGHTER (9) TWICE

A HARARE man was dragged to court yesterday for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter.

The 37-year-old man (name withheld) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate

Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to November 1. The court heard that on Saturday, he called his daughter to his bedroom and ordered her to take off her clothes.

The child refused, but he forcibly undressed her and raped her. He then threatened her and warned her against telling anyone.

The court heard that he raped her again later on the same day, and the girl told her mother when she returned home. A report was made to the police, leading to the father’s arrest.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro