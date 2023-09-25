BANK ROBBERY : FEMALE COP ARRESTED

A FEMALE police officer has been arrested in connection with the recent break in at a Nedbank Bulawayo branch where burglars got away with more than US$270 000 and R2 million.
Sources close to investigations told the Chronicle that
Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu (38) of CID Stores in Bulawayo is suspected
to have received a Honda Fit vehicle for assisting the nine-member gang to pull
off the heist and was in constant communication with them before, during and
after the robbery.
It is suspected that Ndlovu could have been guiding the
gang on how to successfully carry out the heist.
She was arrested on Thursday last week. Bank employees
discovered the break in on 28 August when they reported for duty in the
morning.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi is on record saying “an inside job” could not be ruled out.
Yesterday, he confirmed Detective Constable Ndlovu’s
arrest.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Detective
Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu has been arrested on allegations of defeating and
obstructing the course of justice.
“This is in connection with the unlawful entry into
premises and theft case at Nedbank Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and the arrest of two
suspects Lovemore Gambiza (45) and Elias Mudenda (46),” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“The police are still pursuing the other suspects who are
on the run. Members of the public with information should contact the National
Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” he said.
Gambiza and Mudenda were arrested days after the robbery
and they implicated seven others who are still at large.
The suspects who are on the run are Agrippa Mloyi of
Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi, Sipho Tshuma,
Bhekani Mlilo, and two others known only as Samamo and George.
Agrippa Mloyi and Bhekani Mlilo specialise in breaking
safes and have been on the police wanted list since 2018 for series of
break-ins and theft. The two skipped bail in 2018.
The Chronicle established that upon arrest Detective
Constable Ndlovu confessed that she received a silver coloured Honda Fit
vehicle, registration number AEY4681 from Agrippa Mloyi the night before the
robbery.
Later she allegedly said she had bought the vehicle for
US$4 700 from Mloyi who she said was a childhood friend.
However, she could not produce an agreement of sale or the
vehicle’s registration book.
She also appeared not to know under whose name the vehicle
is registered. (The Chronicle has withheld the name of the vehicle’s owner for
ethical reasons.)
Mlilo is known at CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo and
specialises in burglary and safe grinding and has a warrant of arrest under
Bulawayo Magistrate Court CRB 1869ABC/15.
Mloyi is said to be another criminal mastermind who is also
no stranger at both CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo.
According to court records, on 5 April 2016, Mlilo and
Mloyi were convicted by the Bulawayo Magistrate court for breaking into
premises and grinding safes.
They appealed against both conviction and sentence.
On 18 June 2018, while they were on bail pending appeal,
the High Court dismissed their appeal but they never showed up to serve their
sentence. Chronicle
