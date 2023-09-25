BANK ROBBERY : FEMALE COP ARRESTED

A FEMALE police officer has been arrested in connection with the recent break in at a Nedbank Bulawayo branch where burglars got away with more than US$270 000 and R2 million.

Sources close to investigations told the Chronicle that Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu (38) of CID Stores in Bulawayo is suspected to have received a Honda Fit vehicle for assisting the nine-member gang to pull off the heist and was in constant communication with them before, during and after the robbery.

It is suspected that Ndlovu could have been guiding the gang on how to successfully carry out the heist.

She was arrested on Thursday last week. Bank employees discovered the break in on 28 August when they reported for duty in the morning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi is on record saying “an inside job” could not be ruled out.

Yesterday, he confirmed Detective Constable Ndlovu’s arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu has been arrested on allegations of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

“This is in connection with the unlawful entry into premises and theft case at Nedbank Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and the arrest of two suspects Lovemore Gambiza (45) and Elias Mudenda (46),” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The police are still pursuing the other suspects who are on the run. Members of the public with information should contact the National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” he said.

Gambiza and Mudenda were arrested days after the robbery and they implicated seven others who are still at large.

The suspects who are on the run are Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi, Sipho Tshuma, Bhekani Mlilo, and two others known only as Samamo and George.

Agrippa Mloyi and Bhekani Mlilo specialise in breaking safes and have been on the police wanted list since 2018 for series of break-ins and theft. The two skipped bail in 2018.

The Chronicle established that upon arrest Detective Constable Ndlovu confessed that she received a silver coloured Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEY4681 from Agrippa Mloyi the night before the robbery.

Later she allegedly said she had bought the vehicle for US$4 700 from Mloyi who she said was a childhood friend.

However, she could not produce an agreement of sale or the vehicle’s registration book.

She also appeared not to know under whose name the vehicle is registered. (The Chronicle has withheld the name of the vehicle’s owner for ethical reasons.)

Mlilo is known at CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo and specialises in burglary and safe grinding and has a warrant of arrest under Bulawayo Magistrate Court CRB 1869ABC/15.

Mloyi is said to be another criminal mastermind who is also no stranger at both CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo.

According to court records, on 5 April 2016, Mlilo and Mloyi were convicted by the Bulawayo Magistrate court for breaking into premises and grinding safes.

They appealed against both conviction and sentence.

On 18 June 2018, while they were on bail pending appeal, the High Court dismissed their appeal but they never showed up to serve their sentence. Chronicle