ED CHALLENGER TRIAL : ZANU PF FIGHTS BACK

The trial of political activist Sybeth Musengezi started yesterday with State witness Godwills Masimirembwa insisting that the accused indeed provided a false address during his application for Zanu PF membership.

Masimirembwa, who is the ruling party’s chairman for Harare Province, stated that Musengezi did not pay his membership subscription since 2019.

He said the matter concerned State security after Musengezi challenged the legitimacy of the President.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu PF that he stayed at No. 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare for him to join the ruling party as a member of Muzinda 1A District.

It is said that he was then registered and became a member. In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Mutimbanyoka and misrepresented that he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.

The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for elections to a Zanu PF branch position – a preserve only for Zanu PF party members appearing in the cell structures.

Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing vice chairperson.

It is alleged that Musengezi deprived the ruling party of its good reputation and good administration. He also allegedly participated in Zanu PF elections and programmes which he was not eligible for since he was not a bona fide member of the ruling party. Herald