CARETAKER STEALS US$12K CASH, PROPERTY

A CARETAKER appeared in court over the weekend after he allegedly stole cash and property worth over US$12 000 from his employer.

Carlos Winsley Manhanga, 23, was not asked to pl ead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that Manhanga was left in custody of his employer’s house when she travelled outside the country in February.

She returned last week.

While she was away, Manhanga allegedly stole two 65-inch television sets, two solar lithium batteries, a Capri upright refrigerator, a deep freezer, a treadmill, a lawnmower and US$3 000.

Manhanga’s employer returned to Zimbabwe on September 21 and discovered the offence which prompted her to file a police report.

He was taken in for questioning and led the police to the recovery of some of the stolen items.

The matter is back in court today. H Metro