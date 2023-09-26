BUSINESSMAN FACES JAIL AFTER INTERFERING WITH WITNESSES

The State is seeking revocation of bail in the matter of Harare businessman Levison Shingi Muringi who is facing allegations of defrauding another businessman of US$85 000 in a disputed transaction.In it’s application, the State is arguing that Muringi breached his bail conditions by interfering with witnesses.

Witness Wilberforce Ruzvidzo whom the prosecution is alleging to have been interfered with by Muringi told the court that he cannot prove the allegations.

Ruzvidzo, who is alleging that Muringi forced him to forge papers to conceal the crime also said he has no proof that the accused threatened him to forge the receipts of the vehicle.

It is alleged that the complainant transferred money to Phillip Nyamadzawo in three batches of US$25 000, US$50 000 and US$10 000.

The court heard that on July 27, the complainant was contacted by Zambian FNB and advised that US$85 000 which was deposited into his account was reversed by Muringi.

It is the State’s case that Muringi allegedly used the money to buy a Toyota Hilux with registration number AGE 2352 for US$70 000.

On August 3, the complainant made a police report leading to Muringi’s arrest. Herald