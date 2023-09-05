KILLER EX COP IS INSANE : DOCS

Muvevi is being charged with four counts of murder and one
of attempted murder committed between November 2022 and January this year.
He allegedly committed the offences in Harare, Hwedza and
Mutare.
His lawyer Mr Blessed Matandira argued that his client was
mentally unfit and wanted him examined to ascertain his mental health position.
In his ruling Mr Mangosi said two doctors who examined
Muvevi concurred that he was a mental patient.
“The court is motivated to commit him to a psychiatric
hospital,” said.
It is the State’s case that on November 19 last year, at
around 9pm one Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Nyarai Round at Clan Court,
Eastlea, Harare when Muvevi approached them.
Muvevi allegedly produced a pistol and shot Round once on
the head for no apparent reason.
Eusen tried to run away but was caught and Muvevi forced
him into his Toyota Allion vehicle.
It is alleged that Muvevi drove his vehicle to Huruyadzo
Shopping Centre in St Mary’s Chitungwiza with other two unknown men.
Eusen managed to escape from Muvevi and reported the murder
and kidnapping to police.
It is further alleged that on January 13, Muvevi shot and
killed Chrispen Kanerusine who was the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu
apostolic church in Hwedza.
He allegedly shot Kanerusine at his church shrine in broad
daylight and in front of congregants.
Muvevi had arrived at the shrine in the company of Shupikai
Muvevi and was welcomed by ushers who gave him a white garment to cover himself
since he was wearing black clothes which is against the dress code of the
church.
Muvevi sat with other congregants as Kanerusine was
preaching and within two minutes of arrival, the suspect stood up and went to
his Toyota Allion vehicle which was parked near the shrine.
He took an FN Browning pistol and walked back to the shrine
where he shot Kanerusine once above the left eye, killing him instantly.
All the church congregants fled from the shrine and Muvevi
went to his car and drove at high speed towards Hwedza centre.
The matter was reported at ZRP Wedza where Inspector
Maxwell Hove, who was the Officer-in-Charge, mobilised his team comprising six
police officers and left the station for Negombwe village where Kanerusine had
been murdered.
As the police officers were driving along Hwedza-Murambinda
Road they spotted Muvevi’s motor vehicle parked by the roadside at the 25km
peg.
Muvevi was standing outside the car talking to an
unidentified man. The police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were
confronting him, Muvevi opened fire and shot Insp Hove three times, killing him
instantly.
He again shot Tendai Mugova, a detective who was seated in
the passenger seat, three times on the pelvis and abdomen and he seriously
injured him.
Other police officers ran away and dropped their firearms
in the process.
Muvevi took an FN rifle serial number 13012 with a magazine
containing 10 rounds and a CZ pistol serial number BSAP 594 with a magazine and
three rounds.
He then drove to Mukamba business centre in Hwedza where he
parked his vehicle at the front of Ruzema Bottle Store.
He saw Munashe Majani seated outside the bar in the company
of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano.
Muvevi called Majani to his car and the two had a brief
chat before the suspect suddenly produced a firearm and shot Majani once on the
head, killing him on the spot.
Muvevi fled the scene and on 14 January, he arrived at
Mutare Boys High School where he confronted Raphael Nyahwema, firing three
shots at him after he refused to give him some food.
Muvevi however missed his target and disappeared from the scene after which he
skipped into Mozambique where he was arrested on 15 January 2023. He was
extradited to Zimbabwe the next day. Herald
