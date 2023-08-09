ZIMBABWEANS ARE TIRED OF BEING DOGS OF THE RICH, SAYS SIZIBA

The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has said that Zimbabweans are determined to fight for change, even in the face of violence.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, made the remarks at the launch of the party’s 2023 election manifesto in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Siziba said that the biggest challenge facing the party in the urban areas is violence. He cited the death of party member Tinashe Chitsunge, who was allegedly murdered by supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

“Violence is a big issue, but Zimbabweans are very clear that we will continue against all odds,” Siziba said. “Zimbabweans are fortified because there is no struggle without pain and bruises. Zimbabweans have understood fundamentally that we might lose property, we might be threatened, we might be killed, but it is aluta continua until we attain victory for the people of Zimbabwe.”

Siziba also noted that the party has been making strides in rural areas, where they have managed to canvass support by conducting rallies.

“Our campaign has been an interesting hot and cold situation,” he said. “We have been in the countryside where we were received very well. People used to argue without facts that CCC is an urban party, but in the past three weeks or so it has been demonstrated that we have more support and enthusiasm from the countryside.”

“People there are very much hurt about poverty. If you travel to Gokwe you would think that you are not in Zimbabwe. People in the countryside are very clear that they want change, not for the sake of transferring power from one party to another, but for the purposes of living a life better than the dogs of the rich. People want more life and they want to live better.”

The elections are scheduled to take place on August 23.