MUTAMBARA : POLLS WILL BE DISPUTED

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has predicted another disputed poll for Zimbabwe given the escalation of political violence and other electoral malpractices.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the disputed 2018 presidential election by a slight margin.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa accused the Zanu PF leader of rigging the election.

Mutambara, however, warned that it would be difficult to change the status quo, citing an unfair playing field, which he said favoured the ruling party.

“People who are creating problems in our country are Zanu PF. They never won any election, actually they rigged. From 2000 up to 2018, Zimbabwe elections have been fraudulent and rigged. All those were problematic elections,” Mutambara said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika over the weekend.

“They pay judges a week before elections. The Judiciary in Zimbabwe is compromised. The possibility of free and fair elections is very unlikely.

“The access to voters roll, fair coverage from State media is problematic, so we are heading to the usual problems which are disputed elections.”

The Judiciary has in the past said it is independent and does not take instructions from the Executive.

He also condemned rising cases of political violence in the country.

“People are in the courts, there have been cases of political violence. The party [CCC] lost its activist in Glen View after being attacked by Zanu PF supporters. There is no political tolerance. There are no political reforms and electoral reforms. There is too much tension as we head towards elections,” Mutambara said.

Last week, Tinashe Chitsunge, a CCC supporter, was killed while fleeing a marauding Zanu PF mob in Glen View 7, Harare.

On the same day, Chamisa’s convoy was reportedly attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Mutasa district, Manicaland province, after addressing a rally there.

Mnangagwa has pledged to ensure peace prevails, but critics say authorities are to blame for failing to act on cases of human rights abuses.

Zimbabwe has a history of disputed elections marred by political violence. Newsday