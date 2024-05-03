ED FORCED TO CANCEL TWO EVENTS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday forced to cancel two official events over an unspecified “emergency”.
Mnangagwa cancelled the swearing-in of the newly-appointed
deputy ministers Musa Ncube (National Housing and Social Amenities) and Headman
Moyo (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs) at State House.
Mnangagwa was also supposed to officiate at the
groundbreaking ceremony of WestProp’s Hills Golf Estate in Mabelreign, Harare.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, National Housing
and Social Amenities minister Zhemu Soda said an emergency had forced Mnangagwa
not to attend.
“We postponed because of some emergency he (Mnangagwa) had
to attend out of town and we are not sure (if) he will be able to join us. As
such, the event at State level has been postponed, but the private event can
continue,” he said.
Speaking at the same event, WestProp chief executive Ken
Sharpe said the company had officially began developing its US$300 million
Hills Luxury Golf Estate, a project that will introduce a world-class golf
course and a luxurious lifestyle community.
The project, he said, went beyond the golf course,
encompassing the construction of villas, apartments, townhouses, a country
club, a hotel, a tennis and swimming academy, and a shopping mall.
The golf course itself will be modelled after an 18-hole
championship course used in PGA Tour events.
“Today’s launch marks the beginning of the development of
the rebranded Hills Luxury Estate, formerly Warren Hills Golf Club, into a
mixed live, work, shop and play luxury lifestyle estate,” he said.
Sharpe said the project was a contribution to government’s
urban renewal initiatives, emphasising the project’s value creation of over
US$300 million.
He expressed confidence that the investment value would
increase significantly at completion.
The project has a broader goal of transforming Zimbabwe’s
international image, according to Sharpe.
WestProp has secured the participation of renowned golf
course designer Peter Matkovich and architect Joan Balagué Capdet for the
project.
Sharpe acknowledged Capdet’s design expertise.
“He is the man who designed this beautiful estate that we
are unveiling today,” Sharpe said.
“He came up with a concept plan ... He himself designed the
homes.”
Sharpe said Matkovich’s desire was to create a lasting
impression in the design world.
“He said to me, I not only designed the best golf courses
in Africa and have won the most awards for the best golf courses, but I also am
a man of the soil of Zimbabwe,” Sharpe said.
The Hills Luxury Golf Estate joins WestProp’s portfolio of
ongoing and completed projects, including Millennium Heights, Pokugara
Residential Estate, Pomona City, The Mall of Zimbabwe and Millennium Heights
Office Park. Newsday
