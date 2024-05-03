ED FORCED TO CANCEL TWO EVENTS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday forced to cancel two official events over an unspecified “emergency”.

Mnangagwa cancelled the swearing-in of the newly-appointed deputy ministers Musa Ncube (National Housing and Social Amenities) and Headman Moyo (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs) at State House.

Mnangagwa was also supposed to officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony of WestProp’s Hills Golf Estate in Mabelreign, Harare.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, National Housing and Social Amenities minister Zhemu Soda said an emergency had forced Mnangagwa not to attend.

“We postponed because of some emergency he (Mnangagwa) had to attend out of town and we are not sure (if) he will be able to join us. As such, the event at State level has been postponed, but the private event can continue,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, WestProp chief executive Ken Sharpe said the company had officially began developing its US$300 million Hills Luxury Golf Estate, a project that will introduce a world-class golf course and a luxurious lifestyle community.

The project, he said, went beyond the golf course, encompassing the construction of villas, apartments, townhouses, a country club, a hotel, a tennis and swimming academy, and a shopping mall.

The golf course itself will be modelled after an 18-hole championship course used in PGA Tour events.

“Today’s launch marks the beginning of the development of the rebranded Hills Luxury Estate, formerly Warren Hills Golf Club, into a mixed live, work, shop and play luxury lifestyle estate,” he said.

Sharpe said the project was a contribution to government’s urban renewal initiatives, emphasising the project’s value creation of over US$300 million.

He expressed confidence that the investment value would increase significantly at completion.

The project has a broader goal of transforming Zimbabwe’s international image, according to Sharpe.

WestProp has secured the participation of renowned golf course designer Peter Matkovich and architect Joan Balagué Capdet for the project.

Sharpe acknowledged Capdet’s design expertise.

“He is the man who designed this beautiful estate that we are unveiling today,” Sharpe said.

“He came up with a concept plan ... He himself designed the homes.”

Sharpe said Matkovich’s desire was to create a lasting impression in the design world.

“He said to me, I not only designed the best golf courses in Africa and have won the most awards for the best golf courses, but I also am a man of the soil of Zimbabwe,” Sharpe said.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate joins WestProp’s portfolio of ongoing and completed projects, including Millennium Heights, Pokugara Residential Estate, Pomona City, The Mall of Zimbabwe and Millennium Heights Office Park. Newsday