FAKE SOLDIERS ON THE PROWL, SAYS ZNA

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is gravely concerned by the rising number of civilians impersonating soldiers using stolen army IDs and fake army fatigues to fleece hard-earned money and valuables from unsuspecting people.
Seven people countrywide have recently been arrested for
these offences, ZNA spokesperson and director Public Relations Colonel Alphios
Makotore yesterday
“The Zimbabwe National Army is greatly concerned over the
increasing number of civilians arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and
Zimbabwe Military Police (ZMP) officers for impersonating military members for
purposes of fleecing money from unsuspecting ordinary people,” he said.
“The bogus soldiers are using stolen and fake military
identity cards. These alleged criminals also use stolen military uniforms to
dupe and rob people of their property and money.”
To date, he said, Wiseman Makombe of Tafara in Harare,
Priviledge Mapfumo of Tynwald South in Harare, Bornface Chinhano of Glenwood
Park in Harare, Tafadzwa Mukuze of Mutare, Learnmore Ngwenyaya of Kuwadzana in
Harare, Ngonidzashe Samuel Mapfumo of Harare and Bornface Muzambe Mashingaidze
of Rujeko Township in Chinhoyi have been arrested for impersonating soldiers.
Some of the arrested suspects will be appearing before the
courts while others are still under police investigations.
The public, he said is therefore warned to be alert in
order to avoid being conned by such bogus soldiers who are on the prowl.
“The ZNA would like to strongly warn the public to desist
from dealing with anyone they suspect to be a bogus soldier. The Criminal Law
and Codification Act states that impersonating a police officer, peace officer
or public official is an offence,” he said.
Members of the public are advised to report anyone found to
be unnecessarily flashing their military identity card or in possession of
military uniforms to the nearest police station or the Zimbabwe Military Police
using the hotlines, 0712 842 318 and 0777 258 410.
Colonel Makotore said the public can also effect a
citizen’s arrest and hand over the culprits to the relevant authorities. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment