CHILDREN'S HOME NAMED AFTER FIRST LADY



CHAMBUTA Children’s Home in Chiredzi has been renamed Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home, following a request by the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) to honour the First Lady’s efforts to ensure that the home best reflects its mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

Nestled in the country’s Lowveld, the home is where children, who were living and working on the streets of major cities and towns, were committed to be equipped with education and vocational skills to lead better lives.

A hands-on person, the mother of the nation – through her Angel of Hope Foundation – helped mobilise resources to refurbish the home, and equip it to best serve the interests of the children at the facility.

She helped raise funds to modernise the home to international standards, a far cry from the past when it was known for cracked buildings and obsolete facilities.

Together with her Foundation’s working partners, who include local authorities, the business community, individuals and corporates, they transformed the home into a state-of-the-art facility, making it a complete rehabilitation centre.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the home was the first to meet compliance standards of the national residential childcare set by Government.

A plaque that adorns the newly-renamed home is inscribed: “In recognition of the legacy and dedication of the First Lady, Chambuta Children’s Home is renamed to better reflect its mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

“We honour the commitment of those who have served here and the resilience of the children who call this home. May the new name inspire continued compassion and support for generations to come.”

Acting president of the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) Alderman Gibson Hwende said they had seen it prudent to honour the First Lady because of her tireless efforts to uplift the lives of disadvantaged members of society.

“Our mother’s philanthropic work has been noticed even beyond our borders, that is, as far as Russia, India and other countries. Herald