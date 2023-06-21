BEN MUCHECHE TO BE LAID TO REST TODAY

PIONEER indigenous businessman and farmer, Cde Ben Mucheche, who died last week and was declared a national hero, will be laid to rest today at his farm in Beatrice.
Cde Mucheche succumbed to heart failure at his farm on June
14 at the age of 96.
In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural
Heritage said: “On Thursday June 22, 2023, burial proceedings shall start at
11am at No 75 Muda Farm, Beatrice, Mashonaland East Province.”
After lying in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks on Monday,
his body was taken to his farm yesterday. The ministry said the general public
was welcome to attend the burial.
In a condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the
late businessman as an innovative black entrepreneur who broke barriers set by
the colonial regime to emerge as a leading transporter, who used his
hard-earned resources to support the nationalist movement during its formative
days.
Additionally, President Mnangagwa said the late businessman
will be remembered for his desire to push for black empowerment and for the
majority to regain control of the land.
From very humble beginnings, the late Cde Mucheche beat all
bottlenecks placed in the way of enterprising blacks to break into the racially
structured transport and farming businesses.
Beginning with a single vehicle, Cde Mucheche persevered
until he built a large fleet of taxis before venturing into the large passenger
transport business and building up a fleet of buses for which he became known
right through to independence.
The late businessman was born on March 31, 1927 at
Chishawasha Mission in Goromonzi.
He later moved to Salisbury (now Harare) in search of
employment and worked as a schoolteacher. In 1956, he started Easy Way Taxis, a
taxi business, with only £300 in savings. By 1962, he had a fleet of six taxis,
which he sold to buy two buses.
By 1979, Mucheche was running a fleet of 75 buses, making
him a highly respected figure in the country’s transport industry.
In 1973, he was elected the president of the Rhodesian
African Chamber of Commerce that represented the interests of black business
people.
He was also elected as the leader of the Zimbabwe Rural
Transport Organisation between 1976 and 2002.
In 1975, he was appointed a director of the Reserve Bank, a
position he held up to 1988.
He is survived by four wives, 24 children, 27 grandchildren
and 57 great grandchildren. Herald
