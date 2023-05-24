ZIMURA KICKS OUT BOARD MEMBER

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) has removed Phillip Chipfumbu from its board with immediate effect over allegations of dragging the name of the organisation into disrepute.
This follows a slew of allegations made by Chipfumbu where
he accused board Chairman Albert Nyathi together with First Farai and Alexio
“Goodchild” Gwenzi of planning a private journey to Bulawayo where they
reportedly squandered the association’s funds.
While the trio were in Bulawayo on Zimura business,
Chipfumbu convened a media briefing with journalists in the capital where he
accused Nyathi and other board members of having captured the association and
were abusing funds.
In a statement, Gwenzi, Zimura’s spokesperson, said
Chipfumbu lacked ‘Corporate Governance and his ignorance led him to act in a
way that brings the organisation into disrepute’ hence his dismissal.
“The ZIMURA Board hereby notifies its members and
stakeholders that Phillip Chipfumbu was removed from the Board through a Board
motion on 8 May 2023. The decision was taken after his recent actions that were
deemed contrary to the Association’s procedures and culture,” said Gwenzi.
He said the Bulawayo trip was done above board.
“The trip was a .management normal activity as part of its day to day running of the Organisation. Management is mandated to carry out the day-to-day functions of ZIMURA including executing resolutions that the Board would have made. His claim that ZIMURA has no Management team is baseless and unfounded because there is a legally appointed Management team. The Board appoints the head of administration who in turn appoints other staff members. All employees at ZIMURA have employment contracts hence there are no ghost workers as wrongly claimed by Mr Chipfumbu,” wrote Gwenzi.
He said Chipfumbu’s claim and his friend’s comments that
the Board members are thieves is a mere fabrication coming from an ill-informed
and misguided element.
“No Board Member has misappropriated any funds from the
Organisation. This claim is part of a smear campaign to tarnish the Board
Members’ image and the ZIMURA brand. Soon the perpetrators will answer for
Defamation and Cyber bullying charges that have been laid against them,” he
said.
Gwenzi said a member will be appointed form the membership
to replace Chipfumbu until the elective AGM in 2025 Chronicle
