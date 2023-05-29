WOMAN RAPED BY FRIEND'S HUSBAND

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s husband in Epworth.
The woman was allegedly sexually violated by Tendekai
Chitambu when she sought refuge at his house in the absence of his wife.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, said the woman was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for
medical examination.
“Police are investigating a case where a woman was raped
while seeking refuge in Epworth,” said Insp Chakanza.
“The accused is the husband of the complainant’s friend. On
May 14 at around 9.30am, complainant and her husband had a dispute and she was
thrown out of the house.
“The complainant sought accommodation at her friend’s
place, but the friend was not there. Her friend told her to stay with her
husband until she returned.
“On May 18 at around 7pm, the accused asked for sex from
the complainant while they were having supper and she turned him down.
“At around 9pm on the same night, the accused removed his
clothes and went to the spare bedroom where complainant was asleep.
“He woke her up and demanded to have sexual intercourse
with her, arguing that he was supporting the complainant and her son by
providing food and accommodation.
“Complainant told him that she was not interested and
threatened to disclose the matter to accused’s wife. The accused then hit
complainant on the head several times until she got weak.
“The accused person had unprotected sexual intercourse with
the complainant once without her consent. After the act, the accused left for
his bedroom.
“Complainant continued to stay at the house until May 20
when her husband followed to take her back home.
“She narrated her ordeal to her husband who promised to
solve the matter,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
