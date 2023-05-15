GHANAIAN ARRESTED WITH HEROINE AT RGM AIRPORT

A Ghanaian national was arrested on arrival at Robert Mugabe International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroine worth over $7 million into the country over the weekend.

Frank Adjei, 23, appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje on Saturday.

He was busted by customs officials after they detected a suspicious package in his suitcase.

He was referred to CID Drugs and Narcotics Airport Base who seized 1.8kgs of heroine from his black suitcase.

It was established that Adjei was using a Ghanaian passport and had come to Zimbabwe aboard an Ethiopian Airways.

The heroine had an estimated street value of $7 560 000. H Metro