EX WARRIORS STAR FACES FRAUD CHARGE

Former Warriors player Archford Gutu is facing fraud charges after allegedly duping a guardian of one of the 17 players he took to Dubai.
Nyaradzai Makove reported to the police that Gutu promised
her a 40 percent share in his AGFA Soccer Academy which promotes talented kids
in exchange for US$10 000 paid in March at an office at Chisipite Shopping
Centre.
The case was confirmed by Harare provincial police
spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, who added that investigations were ongoing.
Gutu and his wife, Mona Dube, also reportedly squandered
the money paid by parents and guardians, leaving eight players stranded.
Reports indicated that Gutu together with his wife had been
starving the players whose permits have since expired and are now being removed
from hotels they were staying in. Parents and guardians have been asked for
top-ups to clear the arrears.
“Sometime in February 2023, the complainant met accused
person at Chisipiti shops and gave him US$10 000.
“The suspect promised the complainant a 40 percent share in
his soccer academy.
“In March, the accused person left for Dubai with a group
of soccer players. Complainant made efforts to locate the accused, but could
not find him and she discovered that he has no soccer academy,” said Insp
Chakanza. H Metro
