EIGHT WOMEN ARRESTED OVER SLICED BABY HEAD

EIGHT women were yesterday picked up by police for questioning after the baby of a dumped baby was found at a house in Epworth.

Seven of the suspects were released.

However, one of the suspects, Chido Lunga, 31, was ordered to report at the station today for medical examinations.

Chido, a single mother of two, told H-Metro that she burnt some sanitary pads the previous day at a place where the head was found.

“I burnt some sanitary pads last night and did not see the baby parts,” said Chido.

“My co-tenants discovered the body parts at the place and lodged a police report against me.

“What I know is that I am on my menstruation period and was not pregnant as alleged.

“I am a single mother and my two children are in Zambia.”

Eight families are housed at the place and all of the women are single ladies.

The body parts were taken to Epworth Police Station. H Metro