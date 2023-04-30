HUGE SEND OFF FOR TONGAI MUZENDA



People from all walks of life yesterday travelled to Gutu to bid farewell to the late liberation hero Cde Tongai Muzenda, who was buried at Chingito Farm, Tariro Village, near Mpandawana Town.

Cde Muzenda (57), who was the last born to the late Vice President and national hero Dr Simon Vengesai Muzenda, died on Wednesday last week in a car crash on his way home in Harare.

President Mnangagwa conferred liberation hero status on Cde Muzenda in recognition of his outstanding service to the development of post-independent Zimbabwe, which he served in various capacities.

The late Cde Muzenda was general manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe at the time of his demise. He previously served as Gutu West Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare.

The late MMCZ boss was given a perfect send off by people from all walks of life, including senior Zanu PF and Government officials who thronged Chingito Farm to pay their last respects.

Among those present at the burial were Zanu PF Politburo members Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Cde Lovemore Matuke, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, Cde Paul Mangwana, Cde Ottilia Maluleke and Cde John Paradza.

Three Cabinet ministers – July Moyo of Local Government and Public Works, Sekai Nzenza of Industry and Commerce and Winston Chitando of Mines and Mining Development – were also present.

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had led the nation in mourning the late Cde Muzenda who they hailed for having served his motherland with distinction.

Speakers paid tribute to Cde Muzenda for his conspicuous humility and high work ethic. Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira thanked President Mnangagwa for honouring the late Cde Muzenda by according him liberation hero status.

“This is a loss not only for the Muzenda family, but indeed a loss of all the people in this province,” he said.

Let us gear ourselves to pick up from where he left and make sure that everything that he wished for his family is indeed achieved and fulfilled. That is the least we can do for this great man.

“His untimely death has indeed left a huge void difficult to fill at a time we need gallant machinists to advocate and implement His Excellency the President’s Vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.”

The loss of cadres like Cde Muzenda was painful and came at a time when people like him were at the forefront of building Zimbabwe in the face of stumbling blocks being thrown in the way by the country’s detractors to derail its inevitable march towards prosperity.

As a way of honouring gallant sons like the late Cde Muzenda, Minister Chadzamira urged Zimbabweans to remain united and to never surrender in the face of hostility from the country’s enemies, saying programmes like the Transitional Stabilisation Programme enunciated by Government had set the country on a growth trajectory.

The roll out of landmark projects by President Mnangagwa’s administration such as the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway upgrading was testament that Zimbabwe is forging ahead towards prosperity using local resources and expertise. Minister Chadzamira narrated Cde Muzenda’s history from the beginning up to his unfortunate demise.

He described him as a personal and professional friend.

Minister Chitando told mourners of how he worked together with Cde Muzenda in the mining industry for 10 years before they separated.

He said he was saddened by the untimely death of Cde Muzenda, who was now superintending over the sale, locally and externally, of the country’s minerals at MMCZ. Cde Muzenda was born on 11 August 1965 and held an Economics degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

In 2002, he relocated to Gutu where he was a farmer, before that he had already started actively participating in Zanu PF politics where he had risen to become the Deputy Chair of the Zanu PF Youth League in Gweru.

He continued his active participation in politics as a Zanu PF member culminating in his election as MP for Gutu West in the 2013 harmonised elections.

He was also appointed Deputy Minister of Labour and Public Service after those elections. He was also a business and marketing leader with experience spanning 30 years in such sectors like mining, agriculture and public service.

Cde Muzenda is survived by his wife Constance and two children. Herald