WE WANT MORE ZIM FRESH PRODUCE : EU

The engagement and re-engagement policy continues to bear fruit, with European Union (EU) member-states and Switzerland calling on Zimbabwe to export more fresh produce to the bloc.
EU member-states and Switzerland also pledged to contribute
over €207 million to support the Government’s strategy for a more productive,
resilient and greener agricultural sector.
The development indicates that the drive by the Second
Republic to re-establish good relations with countries that had turned their
backs on Zimbabwe, is paying off.
In his address during the launch of the “Team Europe
Initiative on Greener and Climate-Smart Agriculture” yesterday, the EU
delegation, led by EU Ambassador Jobst von Kirchamann, said there was growing
demand for fresh produce in Europe, which Zimbabwean farmers can meet.
“We do want to see more fresh produce exports to the EU as
farmers shift towards market and value-driven agriculture production.
“We have been working with farmers in Chipinge district by
facilitating organic produce certification and export capacity building,” said
Ambassador von Kirchamann.
The launch of the “Team Europe Initiative on Greener and
Climate-Smart Agriculture” followed coordination at political level to ensure
Zimbabwe and the EU achieve the greatest sustainable impact and
transformational change in line with the country’s strategic priorities.
This comes as the Government is pacing up efforts to
transform small-scale farms into production hubs for export produce to
accelerate the attainment of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.
Transforming small-scale farms will also help in
accelerating rural development.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said as Zimbabwe aims to grow the export bill
through various Government-led export strategies, the European market presented
an opportunity that local small-scale farmers could explore for increased
profitability.
The ministry is developing robust market systems that
address the dictates of exports and domestic uptake.
Government is developing and revitalising
horticulture-related infrastructure, including agro-processing to establish
sustainable and effective funding mechanisms and to attract foreign investment
in horticulture production.
The Team Europe Initiative on Greener and Climate-Smart
Agriculture will also support young people and farmers through agri-business
support services.
The initiative, which includes all member-states and
Switzerland, will contribute over €207 million in support of the Government’s
strategy for a more productive, resilient and greener agricultural sector.
Ambassador Von Kirchmann said Team Europe was committed to
supporting the achievement of the shared goals to Zimbabwe.
“We have a volume of 207 million euros for Zimbabwe. There
is a lot of room to improve and some member States decide to do extra funds for
projects.
“Different member States are participating in different
ways. The funds are from European citizens and others are tax payers’ money.
All 27 member States are participating in any initiative you are having in
Zimbabwe,” he said.
Zimbabwe has already embraced climate smart agriculture and
in the 2020/2021 season. launched the Presidential Climate Proof Input Scheme
commonly known as Pfumvudza/Intwasa.
Speaking during the meeting yesterday, Lands, Agriculture,
Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said greener
and climate smart agriculture was a priority for the economy.
He welcomed Harare’s cooperation with the EU, to work
together to make it a reality.
“As you know, agriculture-led to rural industrialisation
will also lead to economic development, the attainment of Vision 2030. This is
also crucial for research and development,” he said.
The Team Europe Initiative on Greener and Climate-Smart
Agriculture supports ongoing and upcoming interventions that look to increase
“greener” and climate-smart agricultural productivity in Zimbabwe while helping
vulnerable communities overcome climate-related challenges.
Farmers will benefit directly from diverse systems that
utilise crops resilient to pests, disease and drought, as well as through
climate-smart practices that work to reduce their inputs while lowering
emissions.
The initiative will also support young people and farmers
through agri-business support services. Herald
