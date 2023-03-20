VOTE FOR ED AND GET FREE INPUTS, SAYS MINISTER

MAKONI West legislator Jenfan Muswere (Zanu PF) has told villagers in Manicaland province to vote for the ruling Zanu PF party for them to continue receiving free agricultural inputs and computers.
Muswere is also the Information and Communication
Technology (ICT) minister.
Officially opening computer laboratories at three schools
in Makoni West last week, Muswere ordered villagers to vote for President
Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year’s polls.
His ministry handed over 30 computers to Chemarima and
Chamakumba secondary schools as well as Nerwande Primary School in Makoni West.
The computers are being distributed through the ICT
ministry and the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe
(Potraz).
Muswere also distributed rice, mealie meal, food hampers,
and a grinding meal to villagers. He donated 300 bags of cement to the three
schools for construction of classrooms.
“I want you to
remember that we are going to vote for only one President and he is Emmerson
Mnangagwa and no one else. You are getting farming inputs for free from
President Mnangagwa. If you vote for
anyone to that position, that person whom you would have voted for will not be
able to provide you with farming inputs like what President Mnangagwa is doing.
“President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are the only ones with the
capacity to provide you with these inputs. If President Mnangagwa loses, we
will all be ashamed.”
Muswere said Mnangagwa had intensified digital capability
to rural schools through the national e- learning strategy that is aimed at bridging
the digital divide between rural and urban schools.
“These ICT labs that we have launched today are going to
connect the kids and teachers to have digital skills. These skills are now
essential in the fourth industrial revolution. A child should not only see a
computer at the workplace. A child should start to know computers from the
primary level going upwards. We want to bridge the gap between a rural child
and someone in America, London or Harare,” he said.
Potraz deputy director-general Alfred Marisa said: “If we are to achieve economic development,
it is going to be a result of all sectors working together to digitise. The country has made strides in increasing
internet penetration in rural areas.” Newsday
