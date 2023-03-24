EX CZI BOSS TO LOSE PROPERTY OVER US$180K SEXUAL DISCRIMINATION CASE

Former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer Mr Farai Bwatikona Zizhou will now lose property after the High Court struck off the roll his application to stay the sale to settle US$180 000 damages for sexual harassment he committed against his former personal assistant 20 years ago.

Ms Ritha Marque Mbatha was in December 2021 awarded an additional damages of US$180 000 by the High Court after she was fired from her employment for complaining about persistent sexual harassment by her boss.

Her health has been seriously affected by the level of harassment in 2002 and 2003.

She had sought the awarding of a record US$500 000 in additional compensation through a default judgment against Mr Zizhou and the CZI itself as a follow up to her US$40 800 award by the Supreme Court in 2019 after she was unceremoniously dismissed from employment after refusing to yield to Mr Zizhou’s sexual advances.

The CZI was then given a 30-day ultimatum to pay that compensation plus costs to Ms Mbatha.

In the latest case, Zizhou will now see his property sold after failing to pay the judgement debt to Ms Mbatha because the High Court struck the application to stay the sale off the roll for non compliance with the rules.

An auction sale of the property held in May 2021 did not yield good results and Mr Zizhou objected to the sale saying the property was not properly advertised. The highest bidder was in fact Ms Mbatha herself.

Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, in her ruling against Mr Zizhou said his application was defective and incurable at law. If you fail to comply with the rules your case is regarded as abandoned and is deemed dismissed.

On his part, Mr Zizhou through his legal counsel did not even apply for condonation for failure to comply with the rules.

“As a consequence, there is no matter before me. That being so, there is nothing to determine. In the result, the matter is struck off with costs,” said Justice Munangati-Manongwa.

Ms Mbatha claimed she suffered pervasive sexual references, lewd and inappropriate conduct including alleged explicit comments and texts about her in the hands of Mr Zizhou when she was employed as his personal assistant.

Mr Zizhou has since been fired from his employment over his conduct.

In December 2021, Justice Joseph Mafusire granted Ms Mbatha a default judgment, but reduced the award to US$180 000, or the equivalent in local currency convertible at the inter-market bank rate at the time of payment.

To bolster her claim for damages, Ms Mbatha also filed an affidavit of evidence that she has suffered psychological damage.

Among her pile of papers was a brief medical report which detailed that as a result of the sexual arassment, Ms Mbatha suffered severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Justice Mafusire, in his judgment, noted that no amount of money seems adequate enough to compensate for her loss, but that the court should not be seen to be paying lip service to values espoused in the Constitution on human dignity and integrity, hence compensation should be tangible.

“In this case, that the sexual harassment happened and must be compensated for the harm it has caused is the one aspect,” said Justice Mafusire.

“But there are some other aspects of the case that have to be taken into account in arriving at the quantum.

“The sexual harassment was persistent. There has never been an apology.

“One thinks it would have been quite salutary and a measure of atonement for the injured brain.”

Justice Mafusire noted that at the arbitration of the case, Mr Zizhou sought to dismiss his reprehensible conduct as mere jokes. Mr Zizhou was callous and he engineered Ms Mbatha’s dismissal from employment.

In his ruling, the judge also looked at the power balance and socio-economic dynamics between Ms Mbatha and Mr Zizhou, which he said were skewed given the fact that the latter was chief executive officer and her boss.

“When litigation commenced, it was intentionally stalled. It is now almost two decades since the incident happened.

“It is only thanks to her tenacity that the case has remained alive in the legal system. Undoubtedly, a measure of punitive damages is warranted.”

According to messages submitted during the application, Mr Zizhou became exceptionally personal about his feelings and then said he was bending rules for her to be awarded a pay rise even though she had just finished probation. Herald