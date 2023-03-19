ESKOM SUSPENDS LOAD SHEDDING AHEAD OF SHUTDOWN



Power utility Eskom said, “Load shedding will continue to be suspended until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Monday. Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“Load shedding will again be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday. Then Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Tuesday until 16:00 on Wednesday.”

The power utility further reported that they are currently experiencing breakdowns at 15 645MW of generating capacity, while 4 942MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning units to service at Matla, Tutuka and Medupi power stations continues,” it said.

The power utility will publish further updates as soon as any significant changes occur.

“We thank all South Africans for continuing to use electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system,” Eskom added.

IOL