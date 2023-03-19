ED TO ATTEND KING'S CORONATION

Zimbabwe plans to double down on its foreign policy thrust, which has so far managed to establish rewarding transactional partnerships across the world, with President Mnangagwa expected to attend the coronation of King Charles III in early May, among his many diplomatic engagements.
The President also seeks to re-engage with the United
States, which he hopes is “beginning to see that relations between us must be
re-based, putting behind us the unwarranted and undeserved punitive measures
which do not serve our mutual interests”.
In his weekly column in The Sunday Mail, the President said
the country will soon host Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is billed to
open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.
“In both the United States of America and in the United Kingdom,
re-engagement continues. Late last year, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and
International Trade (Ambassador Frederick Shava) attended the USA-Africa
Summit. This was the first-ever time such an invitation was extended to
Zimbabwe,” he said.
“We hope the Administration there is beginning to see that
relations between us must be re-based, putting behind us the unwarranted and
undeserved punitive measures which do not serve our mutual interests. In early
May, I shall be attending the coronation of King Charles III, again adding a
positive chapter to our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.”
As part of its evolving engagement and re-engagement
diplomatic drive, Zimbabwe will also be opening a full Embassy in Equatorial
Guinea soon, while President Nguema Mbasogo is expected to reciprocate his
counterpart’s State visit early this year “once arrangements are finalised”.
Separately, the Federal Republic of Ethiopia is preparing
to reopen a Chancery in Harare after closing it a few years back owing to
challenges in Addis Ababa.
On its part, Zimbabwe will be opening embassies in Belarus
and Pakistan, and will also be announcing new diplomatic initiatives in respect
of Saudi Arabia.
The Government, President Mnangagwa also said, will
formally invite foreign observers once he proclaims dates for the harmonised
elections, as it views the plebiscite “as yet another plank for anchoring and
furthering our global diplomacy, as well as re-confirming our commitment to
international tenets on democracy”.
“Sometime this year, we will go for our harmonised general
elections. As I write, everything is being done to ensure everyone who wants to
vote in the forthcoming elections is facilitated,” he said.
“Our elections will be free and fair, and will be conducted
in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. Government will formally invite
foreign observers once I have proclaimed dates for the harmonised elections.”
He, however, cautioned that Government will not brook undue
interference in the country’s electoral processes. Sunday Mail
